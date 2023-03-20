The jig is up, the news is out – STYX is coming to the Hard Rock Casino

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — Legendary rockers and Chicago band STYX will be performing at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana‘s Hard Rock live venue on Friday, October 13.

STYX will show us the way with the release of their new studio album, Crash of the Crown. The album was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the chaotic times of the shutdown, its songs channeling themes of hope, prosperity, and survival.

Crash of the Crown is the follow-up album to STYX’s 2017 album, The Mission. Crash of the Crown will release on June 18. Fans can pre-order it here. It is also available to stream and for digital download.

STYX, formed in 1972, is known for their hard rock medlied with acoustic instruments, synthesizers, power ballads, and international musical theater, and is best known for hits like “Come Sail Away,” “Lady,” and “Mr. Roboto.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m.