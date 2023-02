Entertainment

The Weeknd breaks listener record on Spotify

The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, British Columbia on Aug. 23, 2022. The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance. The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

(WISH) — The Weeknd has become the first artist to hit 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, the audio streaming and media services says.

The service says the 33-year-old Canadian singer, who’s named Abel Tesfaye, had 100,450,642 monthly listeners on Monday.

Next on the list were Miley Cyrus with 82.5 million and Taylor Swift with 80.3 million.

The Weeknd performed in the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show.