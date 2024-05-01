Fever legend Tamika Catchings named Grand Marshal of 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 10-time WNBA All-Star, 4-time Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA Champion Tamika Catchings has been named the 2024 AES 500 Festival Parade Grand Marshal.

According to a press release, Catchings played 16 seasons in the WNBA and retired as the second leading scorer all time. She played for the Indiana Fever her entire career.

Since retirement, Catchings launched the Catch the Stars Foundation, an empowerment organization for youth. The program works with youth by providing goals that promote fitness, literacy and youth development.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the 2024 AES 500 Festival Parade Grand Marshal,” said Tamika Catchings in a press release. “To be able to showcase the achievements that I’ve worked so hard for is truly something special. I’m proud to highlight my career and the Catch the Stars Foundation, while encouraging children that they can achieve any goal they put their mind to.”

“The AES 500 Festival Parade is an event that brings together families and members of the community to celebrate the most iconic moments of Indianapolis,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “It’s an honor to present Tamika Catchings as this year’s Grand Marshal. She is a living icon in the world of basketball but even more impressive is her story of perseverance and overcoming obstacles to achieve greatness and her dedication to supporting her community. We are excited to share her story and shine a light on her work with the Catch the Stars Foundation.”

AES 500 Festival Parade tickets are still available at 500festival.com/parade. The parade kicks off Saturday, May 25 at noon.