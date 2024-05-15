IU School of Medicine, Ivy Tech returns with annual free Car Seat Check-up

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of community resources and two Indianapolis schools want to ensure children ride safely in the car with their parents.

The IU School of Medicine and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering for their free annual Car Seat Check-up on Wednesday.

Interested parents will need to bring their car seat and child for an inspection. A limited supply of free car seats of all sizes is also available to needy families.

Elizabeth Price, with IU School of Medicine’s Automotive Safety Program, says to come early.

“We’re here to serve everybody in the community,” Price said. “We also have interpreters available for other languages as well. So we want everyone to come and make sure your kids are riding absolutely as safely in the car as possible.”

Last year, the clinic inspected 126 seats and gave away 118.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, up to 85% of car seats are not properly installed.

Dr. Marilyn Bull, also with the safety program, says parents should remember their children should use a booster seat until an adult seat belt fits properly.

“[The seat] belt goes down over the midchest, not into their neck where it’s also dangerous,” Bull said. “The lap belt lies flat across their thighs. One important other piece to remember when children often buckle themselves into booster seats or parents are helping them is that the lap-shoulder belt needs to go underneath the armrest.

The line opens up at 4 p.m. The clinic runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It will be hosted in Ivy Tech’s Parking Lot 9 at the Downtown campus, 108 W. 28th St. Due to construction, drivers will need to access 28th Street off of North Capitol Avenue.