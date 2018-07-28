Fishers mayor: Police chief arrested for driving while intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Fishers has released a statement after the apparent arrest of the Fishers police chief overnight.

According to Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, Fishers Police Chief Mitch Thompson, 48, informed officials that he was arrested for driving while intoxicated after being an involved in a three-car personal injury crash in the 9500 block of Keystone Avenue just before 11 p.m.

A police report for the incident stated that Thompson rear-ended a car, causing it to strike a third vehicle. His blood alcohol level also tested at a .126 on the scene.

Fadness has placed Thompson on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Assistant Police Chief Ed Gebhart will assume Thompson’s role while the investigation is being conducted.

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the crash.