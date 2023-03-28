Former Indiana Governor joins Carmel based Education Foundation

INDIANAPOILIS (WISH) — Former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels has joined Carmel based Liberty Fund. Daniels will serve as a Distinguished Scholar and Senior Advisor.

Daniels joins the organization after speculation he would run for senate, replacing Rep. Jim Banks. Daniels said at the time “it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point.”

According to a press release, The Liberty Fund was founded in 1960 by Pierre F. Goodrich, an Indianapolis businessman and lawyer. Liberty Fund conducts its own educational programs to encourage research

and discussion on the values and institutions of a society of free and responsible

individuals.

Mitch Daniels previously served as the President of Purdue University from 2013-2022 and Governor of the State of Indiana from 2005-2013.

Daniels’ work with the Liberty Fund will focus on the creation of educational programs and

partnerships that will strengthen Liberty Fund’s existing educational programs, according to a press release.

Daniels is quoted in the press release as saying, “I have watched for decades as the Liberty Fund, with impeccable scholarship and fidelity to principle, has labored to keep lit the lamp of freedom, and spread understanding of its historical and intellectual underpinnings. Now, with individual liberty under relentless threats foreign and domestic, I’m grateful for the Funds’ invitation that I try to assist it in its noble and essential mission.”

The 73-year-old Daniels begins his new position on April 1.