Former press secretary for VP Pence talks Infosys announcement, US Senate primary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The old airport terminal has a new future and it includes thousands of jobs.

Infosys will build a training center in that location. That news was big enough that it prompted a visit from Vice President Pence as he joined Governor Eric Holcomb for the special announcement Thursday.

On Friday, the former press secretary for VP Pence, Marc Lotter, stopped by Daybreak.

He talked about the recent jobs announcement.

In addition, he addressed the heated US Senate primary race between congressmen Todd Rokita, Luke Messer and former state representative and businessman Mike Braun.

