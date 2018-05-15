George Hill, detective await decision on making Broad Ripple into charter school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An NBA player and a homicide detective are working to together to preserve Broad Ripple Magnet High School as a place to educate kids.

George Hill received his college degree Saturday from Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis. The Indianapolis native and current NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers said he made it a goal to finish his degree.

Hill is a graduate of Broad Ripple High School. He has joined forces with Him By Her Foundation — the group is led by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detective, Harry Dunn — to develop a proposal to turn Broad Ripple into a charter school.

Last year, the Indianapolis Public Schools Board voted to close Broad Ripple in a larger plan to save the district $7 million. Since that announcement, there has been frustration and even protest.

Him By Her is a nonprofit focused on helping at-risk youths and giving them education, training, life skills and other resources. On Tuesday, the Indiana School Charter Board is scheduled to decide whether to approve or deny Him by Her’s proposal. That board meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in Conference Room C of the Indiana Government Center South, 302 W. Washington St.