Health Spotlight: New hope for non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, or NHL, is one of the most common cancers – one in 43 men and one in 53 women will be diagnosed with it. There are more than 60 sub-types of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Now, the FDA has approved a new treatment for one of the most common types.

Renee Bentson has been raising tortoises for decades.

“Speedy is his name. When we got him, they told us he was 50 years old,” Renee says about her beloved pet.

They make her happy and that’s important after the rough few years she’s had.

“I had swollen glands, and at the time, my husband had been diagnosed with heart failure and so, I just didn’t wanna say anything. Then one day I was doing my hair and there was a lump on right here on my arm,” Renee recalls.

Diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, or FL – a form of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma affecting the body’s immune B-cells – Renee underwent four different immunotherapy trials.

Renee says, “Every one was successful in the beginning.”

But all failed in the end. Then, a new trial led by a City of Hope Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation specialist, Elizabeth Budde, MD became available — Renee was one of the first patients to sign up for the new bi-specific antibody treatment.

“It really grabs the T-cells and redirect the T-cells to the neighborhood of the lymphoma cells,” Budde explains.

Mosunetuzumab is given intravenously for eight to 17 cycles.

Budde further explains, “So now, they’re able to see the target know direct into the target. So, the T-cells are activated, and they killed up the targets as directed.”

In the trial, 80% of patients responded to treatment, 60% are in complete remission. The FDA has given accelerated approval to Mosunetuzumab for patients experiencing relapsed follicular lymphoma. Ongoing clinical trials are exploring its application as an injectable treatment, either at an earlier stage in the therapeutic process or in combination with other medications.

