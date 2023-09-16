Health Spotlight: Treatment, recovery during opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation’s drug czar, Rahul Gupta, is in Indiana talking drug treatment and recovery. His visit comes during the opioid and fentanyl crisis in Indiana and the nation. He sat down exclusively with WISH-TV Medical Expert and former U.S. Surgeon General Doctor Jerome Adams.

