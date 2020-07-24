Heat and humidity return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A great start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 60s with a mainly sunny sky. Highs will warm to the mid 80s this afternoon with lots of sunshine today. Tonight lows will fall to the mid 60s with a clear sky.

Saturday looks great and very summer like with highs warming to the upper 80s with increasing humidity. Lots of sunshine Saturday. Sunday even warmer with highs in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the mid 90s with sunshine! An isolated storm possible.

Better chance for storms Monday with highs in the mid 80s. A pattern change next week as highs cool to the lower 80s with low humidity with most of the week dry!