Hogsett talks about future at swearing-in ceremony

Joe Hogsett shown in for third term as mayor of Indianapolis

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat Joe Hogsett began his third consecutive term as mayor of Indianapolis with a swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Hogsett and 25 members of the City-County Council took their oaths of office in a bipartisan ceremony at the Indiana Landmarks Building on Central Avenue.

Hogsett, who defeated Republican Jefferson Shreve in the November election, is only the second mayor in Indianapolis history to be sworn in for a third term. The late Bill Hudnut served four terms as mayor and was in office from 1976 to 1992.

In a speech, Hogsett said education and child safety were key pillars for the future, and he reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to the next generation.

