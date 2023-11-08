Democrat Hogsett wins third term as Indianapolis mayor
2023 election results
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite being outspent more than 2 to 1, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett easily overcame a Republican challenger on his way to a third term.
Hogsett consistently held nearly 60% of the vote throughout Tuesday night.
Speaking to supporters just before 10 p.m., he said Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve is a long-valued member of the community and he welcomed Shreve’s continuing contributions.
Hogsett had originally planned to leave office after two four-year terms. When he launched his bid for a third term, he said he wanted to fulfill initiatives put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hogsett will be sworn in for his new term Jan. 1. If he completes it, he will be the second-longest serving mayor in the city’s history after Bill Hudnut.