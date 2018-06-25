Hole opens up on I-65 overpass in Clinton County

COLFAX, Ind. (WISH) — A large hole southbound opened up Monday morning on an Interstate 65 overpass in Clinton County, dropped concrete onto the road below and caused hours of traffic delays.

The overpass for Manson-Colfax Road is about 7 miles southwest of Frankfort in Perry Township and was constructed in 1969, according to Indiana Department of Transportation representatives.

Construction crews on scene said road salting, pounding pressure from vehicles, and decades of wear and tear broke down the concrete.

INDOT spokesperson Scott Manning said no one was injured and no vehicles or property were damaged. He said a crew was working on another INDOT project nearby and responded quickly to the traffic hazard. One lane was closed while crews drilled into the cracked concrete, expanded the hole, then patched the larger portion with a concrete mixture. Manning said he expected all lanes to reopen Monday night or Tuesday morning.

“We’ve got a number of bridges out there that are 40-60 years old. Some have been rehabbed and others again are nearing the end of that useful life,” Manning said.

INDOT is trying to get a head start on some of the bridges with upcoming work on seven I-65 overpasses in Indianapolis.

Starting July 1, I-65 south will close at I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis. At the same time, north and southbound lanes will also close on I-65 further south, between the 21st Street exit and the Meridian Street exit.

“It is a big closure but it’s a critically needed project. Again, with bridges that are advancing in age, we do want to do the prescribed maintenance and rehabilitation that’s needed at the right time,” Manning said.