Homicide detectives investigate death at east side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Thursday with apparent gunshot wounds at an east side apartment, police said Friday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers about 3:30 p.m. Thursday went to the 7500 block of South Village Way at English Village Apartments on a report of a possible deceased person. Officers later determined the male was dead.

Police had no additional details on the circumstances or possible suspects in a news release issued Friday.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office was working to determine the cause and manner of death, said the release from Sgt. Shane Foley, an IMPD spokesman.