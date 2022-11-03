News

How this simple act improves a child’s mental and physical health

Kid-ing with Kayla: We all know going outside is good for kids but do you know why? There are lots of reasons!

This Healthy Children website does a pretty good job explaining the specifics like lowering risk of obesity, anger, aggression, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Kayla Sullivan saw the benefits firsthand when she told her child no to TV and demanded they play outside after school instead.

Kayla asked her Instagram followers if they make their children play outside, an overwhelming 93% of parents said yes.

For more Kid-ing with Kayla segments, click here.