Delphi defense claims destruction of evidence, wants charges dismissed

Richard Allen is charged with the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen have filed a motion that criminal charges against him be dismissed.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

The motion filed Wednesday claims someone destroyed “exculpatory evidence” in the case against Allen for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Exculpatory evidence is a legal term referencing evidence that the defense believes could help prove Allen was not the killer.

According to court documents obtained by News 8, the defense argues that videotaped interviews with two possible suspects were “deleted by police” in February 2017 and it is “unknown what other interviews were deleted during the relevant time frames.”

“The destruction of material interviews of key suspects, early in the investigation, demonstrates negligence, if not intentional conduct on the part of the State. How could law enforcement, while investigating the most serious of crimes, record over interviews of material suspects with recklessness or intentionality?” the defense asks in its filing.

No hearing has been set on the motion, and prosecutors have not filed a formal response.

Attorneys in the case are under a gag order and prevented from speaking publicly on the case outside of court proceedings.

Allen is due in court next week in Fort Wayne.

His trial is currently set for October.

