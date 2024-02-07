Judge refuses defense request to step down from Delphi murders case

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is escorted Oct. 31, 2023, in the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The special judge hearing the Delphi murders case has refused the defense request that she step down from the trial.

Special Judge Frances Gull issued her decision Tuesday.

Gull rejected a request that she remove herself from the case of Richard Allen, specifically citing a unanimous Indiana Supreme Court decision leaving her on the case.

Allen’s defense team had asked that she be removed, calling her “biased” against Allen and his attorneys.

Allen is due in court next week for a hearing.

His trial is currently set for October.