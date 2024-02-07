Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Judge refuses defense request to step down from Delphi murders case

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is escorted Oct. 31, 2023, in the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Indiana. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The special judge hearing the Delphi murders case has refused the defense request that she step down from the trial.

Special Judge Frances Gull issued her decision Tuesday.

Gull rejected a request that she remove herself from the case of Richard Allen, specifically citing a unanimous Indiana Supreme Court decision leaving her on the case.

Allen’s defense team had asked that she be removed, calling her “biased” against Allen and his attorneys.

Allen is due in court next week for a hearing.

His trial is currently set for October.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Jackson County arrests man for...
Indiana News /
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s quarterback says...
News /
Holiday World looking to fill...
Local News /
Indiana-based Hillenbrand to cut jobs...
News /
‘Red Solo cup, we lift...
Entertainment /
Westfield Lions learn about Chairs...
Local News /
Wednesday’s business headlines
Business /
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes credits...
Entertainment /