Delphi murders suspect files motion to delay January trial

Richard Allen, a suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, is escorted to a van outside the Carroll County Courthouse on Nov. 22, 2022. Allen wants his trial, and all other court proceedings, to be televised. (WISH Photo)

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, has filed a motion to delay his trial.

Allen’s attorneys filed that motion Tuesday morning as he appeared in a Carroll County courtroom.

Allen is currently set to go on trial in January for two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, who were found stabbed to death in February of 2017 near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Allen was arrested in October of 2022, more than five years after the deaths. He has maintained his innocence in the case.

Tuesday’s hearing comes after Allen’s new attorneys requested an Allen County judge to unseal more than 100 documents in the docket, including a theory that the murders of Williams and German were part of a ritualistic sacrifice.

His attorneys filed the motion with Indiana’s highest court on Monday, arguing that the Carroll County prosecutor violated Indiana’s open records rules for court proceedings.

Judge Frances Gull has also allowed Allen’s original defense team to rejoin the case. Judge Gull had previously ordered Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi removed from the case, saying they had withdrawn.

Baldwin and Rozzi claimed the judge carried out a “pre-meditated ambush” and “coerced” the withdrawals. They have asked that she step down from the Allen trial or be removed.

The pair will now serve Allen pro-bono, meaning they will not be paid, and will work alongside his new court-appointed attorneys.

If the motion is approved, the trial will be delayed from its current date in January.

