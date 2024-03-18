Delphi murders hearing ends after hours of testimony about contempt of court charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Much back and forth about whether to charge the Delphi murder suspect’s attorneys with contempt of court happened during an hourslong hearing that ended late Monday afternoon.

Richard Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

The primary focus of Monday’s hearing were contempt of court charges against Allen’s attorneys, and what the prosecutor saw as a near continual leak of photos from the crime scene. The defense attorneys noted the person who leaked the photos was a consultant for them. That person has been criminally charged, and no longer works for the defense attorneys.

The hearing ended with no decisions from the judge about the charges.

Previous coverage

Defense attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen claims the court hasn’t paid them enough to operate.

The motion filed Sunday asked the court to issue an order to provide parity, or equal pay, for their investigation and representation in the case.

The filing also claims that Allen’s attorneys have had to “personally advance” expenditures to represent Allen, which they say has “imposed unfair obligations” on them.

In turn, the defense asked that state prosecutors “be required to pay out of their personal finances for investigative services, evidence processing, and expert fees.”

They also asked that Allen be approved for the “expected expenses necessary and proper to defend himself.”

In a separate filing, the State responded to Allen’s attorneys’ previous claims that prosecutors hid evidence.

Documents say that the State claims it has provided information to the defense whenever requested. The State also added that it “is not required to hand over every lead and inquiry during this six-plus year investigation.”

Allen was due in court in Allen County at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Related coverage