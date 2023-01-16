I-Team 8

Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Herman Whitfield III died in his parents’ home in April.

His death was captured on body worn cameras.

Indianapolis police released some of the video a month after Whitfield’s death, but his family wanted all of the video released, and a court ordered the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to hand over the video.

The last words from Whitfield, are captured on tape as the 39-year-old man lay dying on the floor of his parents’ home. His parents believe that the six IMPD officers at their house on April 25 all contributed to their son’s death. The family released this video through their attorney to show what they believe IMPD did not show.

“It confirms certain things that we already knew but it also reveals things that IMPD’s selective video did not show. So it shows Herman vulnerable, naked, unarmed, non-threatening to the officers trying to avoid them at every chance including when they tased him” said Richard Waples, Whitfield family attorney.

Very early on that April morning Whitfield ‘s parents called 911 for an ambulance. Herman was in the middle of an emotional crisis and his parents could not consul him. The first officers in the house tried to get him to put on some shorts for a trip to the hospital. As police approached him in his room, he took off running through the kitchen, he tries to grab a pan or a bottle of water and then falls to the floor, pulling a table cloth to the ground with him. According to the video released by the family, Officer Sanchez fires a stun gun, giving him two bursts of electricity. Then the officers hold him down to put handcuffs on him.

“It is really shocking to see because Herman again he doesn’t fight the officers at all, he is shocked and is just flailing around but they get his arms cuffed up in fairly short order and he is saying he can’t breathe even yet they are on top of him still and they don’t move him over, he is not moving after that,” Waples said.

According to the coroner’s report his heart stopped while being restrained by police right after being tased.

“And he doesn’t appear to be breathing no body checks for a pulse no body checks for his breathing including one officer he is a rookie officer asks if they should move him over and the other officer says no we are not going to do that” said Waples.

The coroner report says CPR was started by EMS approximately three minutes later. Whitfield’s lawyer says CPR and chest compressions were started five and half minutes later.

Whitfield was pronounced dead at the hospital 45 minutes later.

Video (discretion advised)

A YouTube video was released Jan. 14 by the law firm representing the family of Herman Whitfield III. The video contains graphic and disturbing images. Discretion is advised.

