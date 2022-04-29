Crime Watch 8

Autopsy shows Indy musician was Tasered in the abdomen, not chest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provided more information Friday about the death of a man who died in police custody.

Herman Whitfield III died Monday after an IMPD officer used a Taser twice to try to subdue him, police say.

Police originally said he was hit with the taser in his chest. IMPD said Friday that autopsy results show no results of Whitfield being hit in the chest, but rather, he was hit on the left side of his abdomen.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not provided a cause of death.

IMPD says the following officers are under investigation and have been placed on administrative leave:

Patrol Officer Steven Sanchez

Patrol Officer Adam Ahmad

Patrol Officer Matthew Virt

Patrol Officer (FTO) Dominique Clark

Patrol Officer (FTO) Jordan Bull

Recruit Trainee Nicholas Mathew

The officers will remain on administrative leave until they have completed required assessments and a preliminary review of the criminal and administrative investigations is complete.

Investigators say video from the officers’ body cameras will be released in the coming weeks.

When the criminal investigation is complete, the civilian majority Use of Force Review Board will review the investigations and make a recommendation to the chief of police on whether the officer’s actions followed department policies and training.