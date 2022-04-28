Local

Indy musicians are mourning after fellow performer died while in police custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Indianapolis musicians are mourning after a fellow performer died while in police custody on Monday. There is now an investigation into the man’s cause of death.

Friends and colleagues of Herman Whitfield III, said he was a world renowned performer and composer. Many said his death is shocking and upsetting.

Now, they are calling for change when it comes to how police respond to mental health issues.

Joshua Thompson grew up playing alongside Whitfield. While they were colleagues and in some ways competitors, Thompson admits he had great admiration for Whitfield.

“I think it was Rhapsody in Blue with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, he might have been 17 and just blew everyone away. It was just a joy to watch him. So, to be able to follow him throughout life as we would get older, it was always a pride thing and fun thing like I know him,” said Thompson.

Now, Thompson and many others are trying to come to terms with a world without Whitfield.

“Herman. There’s not gonna be another Herman, the world’s not getting another one,” said Thompson.

Indianapolis police said Whitfield died while in their custody on Monday. Officers responded to a disturbance, where they say a man, later identified as Whitfield, was having a ‘psychosis’ and asked for an ambulance.

Police said Whitfield was walking around the house when he moved toward an officer. That officer deployed his taser twice.

Whitfield was then put in handcuffs. When medics asked him to rollover, he did not respond.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Mental health shouldn’t be criminal and reaching out for help shouldn’t be fatal,” said Thompson.

Thompson spent several years working as a mental health professional, said something has to change.

“This is an opportunity where crisis intervention training for law enforcement is taken seriously, is done more frequently, is done in tandem with mental health professionals on the job, on the scene,” said Thompson.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department does have a Mobile Crisis Assistance Team, known as MCAT. However, members don’t work 24/7, and IMPD’s release does not list MCAT as a responding team in Whitfield’s case.

In a statement, Indy Black Lives Matter said “A shift must begin to engage deep care of community in crisis: ensuring that they have adequate support for their mental health needs, that there are competent providers responding to those in crisis, and that the means to supply and exceed these needs is not excused away as a lack of financial resources.”

“He was a world class musician, who lived with a mental illness and even despite that was able to make such huge impact. Describe him that way, and then I think we begin to get closer to strategies that are effective for everyone,” said Thompson.

IMPD said an administrative investigation of the incident is underway. Police said several officers were wearing body cameras.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is investigating Whitfield’s cause of death. The coroner does not have the results from his autopsy at this time.