Indianapolis closing in on 100 shooting victims under the age of 18 in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ninety-eight kids under the age of 18 have been shot in Indianapolis in 2021, according to data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Out of those 98, 76 were hurt and 22 were killed. The youngest two who were killed were ages 7 and 12.

“Innocent,” Antonio Patton, founder of M.O.V.E, an organization that mentors young kids, said. “You’re killing innocent kids that have nothing to do with your altercation.”

Patton spent his day Tuesday consoling the family of a 10-year-old who was grazed by a bullet this morning while asleep in his bed.

“I’m counting 33 [bullet holes],” said Patton while showing I-Team 8’s Jasmine Minor the bullet holes outside the 10-year-old’s bedroom window. “It’s a miracle he’s still alive.”

IMPD says the 10-year-old will be OK. Police also tell I-Team 8 there was a 9-year-old who was injured during the shooting but not shot. They say she will also be OK.

Patton says this isn’t his first time being at a scene where a child is the victim.

“Day’Shawn Bills, being 12 years old, wasn’t safe in his grandma’s house playing fortnight,” Patton said.

Bills died in May. Patton says there has yet to be any suspects found in his case and while he tries to support grieving families, he is using his organization to expose kids to more positive things.

He says it’s all so they can answer one question: What do you want to be when you grow up?

“I don’t see lawyers, [doctors, judges, or business owners] walking into this community … These kids are challenged to tell you they want to be a doctor, because they don’t see a doctor,” Patton said. “Keep the windows cracked, keep the light on. Let’s light up our community.”