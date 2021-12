Crime Watch 8

Child shot overnight on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A child was shot on the city’s east side overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before midnight on Dec. 13, police were called to the 3500 block of Mitthoefer Road, to the Amber Woods Apartments.

Police said a 10-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers described the child’s condition as stable.

No suspect or motive has been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation.