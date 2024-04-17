Man accused of triple homicide had criminal record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 24-year-old Indianapolis man accused of killing three people in a shooting in Lawrence on Friday had an active arrest warrant when the shooting happened.

The three people who died were Aaliyah Wortman, 19 of Marion; Londyn Coleman, 19, of Warsaw; and Spencer Lawson Jr., 27, of Indianapolis. A family member of Coleman’s talked with News 8 on Sunday about her cousin.

After Malik Shaw was arrested Tuesday in connection to the three homicides, I-Team 8 did a deep dive into the criminal history of Malik Shaw.

In 2019, at age 19, Shaw pleaded guilty to misdemeanor auto theft in Sullivan County. He was given time served.

From there, he was given time served for stealing a cellphone from a YMCA in 2022.

In 2023, he pleaded guilty to stealing a firearm from a gun store. He was given time served in that case.

That same year, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying a handgun. In that case, he was the passenger in a car that got pulled over. The driver ran from police. During that stop officers found just under 1.5 ounces of marijuana and several guns on Shaw. He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, and was given time served. He was also put on probation.

In September, he violated that probation by not coming to several probation meetings, not submitting to drug screenings, and testing positive for marijuana. The court revoked his probation and issued a warrant for his arrest.

That warrant was active when police say he shot three people in Lawrence on Friday night.

I-Team 8 reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for an interview to find out how they prioritize active warrants for arrests, but they did not get back to us by the time this story aired.

Shaw will be in a Marion County court on Thursday morning to face the murder charges for the first time.