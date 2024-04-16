Police: Indy man facing murder charges for Lawrence triple homicide

Scene near the incident in the 4400 block of Duxbury Lane. Lawrence police said that a man was taken into custody for his role in a triple homicide that took place at the apartment complex on Duxbury Lane on April 12, 2024. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested and is facing murder charges for his role in a triple homicide at a Lawrence apartment complex on Friday.

The Lawrence Police Department announced Tuesday that Malik Shaw, 24, of Indianapolis, was arrested for his role in the deadly shooting.

At 7:16 p.m. Friday, Lawrence officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 4400 block of Duxbury Lane. That is at Jamestowne Apartments near East 45th Street and North Post Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical attention, all three died at the scene.

The people were identified by police in a statement Saturday.

19-year-old Aaliyah Wortman, of Marion, Indiana

19-year-old Londyn Coleman, of Warsaw, Indiana

27-year-old Spencer Lawson Jr., of Indianapolis

Police say in collaboration with several law enforcement agencies, Shaw was taken into custody sometime Monday.

Along with the murder charges, Shaw was also facing charges for an unrelated warrant. Shaw was due in court for a hearing on Thursday.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is urged to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.