Violence, gunfire hit popular Broad Ripple pub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A gunman early Tuesday morning fired one shot that went through the door of a popular Broad Ripple pub and grazed the bouncer’s leg.

The bouncer was treated at a hospital and later sent home to recover.

An interior door was left with a bullet hole at Connor’s Pub, 6331 Ferguson St. That’s a couple blocks west of where the canal connects to the White River.

The person who fired the gun had been inside the bar early Tuesday morning and was asked to leave because he had a firearm. Police by Tuesday afternoon had not announced an arrest in the shooting.

An Indianapolis police night-watch officer told News 8, “The security guard and bouncer started having a verbal confrontation because the subject did not want to leave.”

A sign on the door states no firearms or weapons are allowed on the property. In Indiana, it’s legal to carry a firearm into a bar or restaurant unless posted otherwise.

A Connor’s employee who asked not to be identified told I-Team 8 that the front-door bouncers check everyone who comes in for firearms, but the employee couldn’t confirm if the shooter was a regular customer or not.

In 2019. a customer shot and killed a part-time bouncer at Connor’s Pub.

A Connor’s customer, Dennis Pyron, told I-Team 8 that, in his younger days, he was a regular customer at the pub and other Broad Ripple establishments. He says he rarely if ever came to Broad Ripple after dark.

“And now, the way I look and as big as I am, I wouldn’t walk through Broad Ripple by myself,” Pyron said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department increased patrols in Broad Ripple after a triple shooting in June left one person dead. A shooting in July sent four people to the hospital.

For a while, several bars in the area voluntarily closed early to control the crowds and violence. A few weeks later, many bars returned to normal hours.

Commander Matthew Thomas of IMPD’s North District, told I-Team 8, “We will continue to have discussions with our business owners, patrons who are visiting what are you experiencing what needs do you have what changes can we make one of those changes maybe adjusting lighting in the area.”

Anyone with information that can help investigators track down the person responsible for the shooting was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.