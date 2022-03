News

IMPD investigating after body found in basement of abandoned building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating on the city’s east side after a man was found dead in the basement of an abandoned building.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3850 N. Emerson Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say three men found the body inside the building in the basement.

Officials have not released information about the victim or the possible cause of death.