IMPD officers indicted for in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have been indicted in their alleged roles in the April 25, 2022, in-custody death of Herman Whitfield III.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced today that a Marion County Grand Jury issued the indictments, according to a press release.

Adam Ahmad has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, battery resulting in serious bodily, battery resulting in moderate injury and battery.

Steven Sanchez has been indicted on charges of two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, Battery Resulting in Moderate Injury and Battery.

According to court documents, Whitfield’s Fourth Amendment rights were violated when the officers “needlessly tasered and then crushed the breath out of a man undergoing a mental health crisis, while callously ignoring his desperate repeated cries, ‘I can’t breathe’.”

On April 25 2022, Whitfield’s mother called 911 and asked for an ambulance to come to their home on Marrison Place and help her and her husband get mental health care for their son, court papers say.

The criminal cases will take place in Marion County Superior Court.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Man in custody dies after IMPD uses Taser, then puts on handcuffs

Coroner: Death of Herman Whitfield III was a homicide

Attorney talks about video of Indianapolis man who died in IMPD custody

Herman Whitfield III’s family shares body camera footage from night he died

Herman Whitfield III’s parents call for action after son’s death in IMPD custody

Political party holds rally for Nichols and Whitfield III