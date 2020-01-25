Indiana Grown: Old Major Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Mark Lafay with Old Major Market stopped by the Daybreak studios Saturday to talk about the independent sausage and bacon producer.

The business is located in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood located at 4011 Pennsylvania Street.

“We put our own spin on everything,” said Lafay. “All the proteins that we work with are sourced by Indiana farmers. We take an old-school approach, so we dry cure our bacons and let them age for about 14 days before we actually smoke them.”

Lafay said he takes a lot of pride in working with Indiana farmers and providing their products to people across the state.

