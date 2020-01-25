Top Video

Indiana Grown: Old Major Market

Indiana Grown: Old Major Market

Share

by: Jess Vermeulen
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Mark Lafay with Old Major Market stopped by the Daybreak studios Saturday to talk about the independent sausage and bacon producer.

The business is located in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood located at 4011 Pennsylvania Street.

Indiana Grown: Old Major Market

Share

“We put our own spin on everything,” said Lafay. “All the proteins that we work with are sourced by Indiana farmers. We take an old-school approach, so we dry cure our bacons and let them age for about 14 days before we actually smoke them.”

Lafay said he takes a lot of pride in working with Indiana farmers and providing their products to people across the state.

Click the video to learn more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

by: The Associated Press /

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

Mark Lafay with Old Major Market stopped by the Daybreak studios Saturday to talk about the independent sausage and bacon producer.

The business is located in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood located at 4011 Pennsylvania Street.

Indiana Grown: Old Major Market

Share

“We put our own spin on everything,” said Lafay. “All the proteins that we work with are sourced by Indiana farmers. We take an old-school approach, so we dry cure our bacons and let them age for about 14 days before we actually smoke them.”

Lafay said he takes a lot of pride in working with Indiana farmers and providing their products to people across the state.

Click the video to learn more.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

News /

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in US as China struggles to contain outbreak

News /

Sunday morning forecast

Weather /

1 dead after two-car crash on north side

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.