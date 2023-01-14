Indiana News

1 found dead in trailer fire at Madison County campground

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — One person was found dead inside a trailer after it caught fire at a campground in Madison County.

At 7 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire with entrapment at the Glo Wood Campground in the 9000 block of West 700 South, according to the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Township Fire Territory.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found a trailer on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but one person was found dead inside the trailer.

The cause is currently under investigation.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time until family can be located and notified.  

