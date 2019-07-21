1-year-old in critical condition after falling into northern Indiana lake

BREMEN, Ind. (WISH) — A one-year-old child is in critical condition after being pulled out of a northern Indiana lake, Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Indiana conservation officers were called to the 4100 block of Lake Shore Drive Saturday night just after 8 p.m. on reports that a child was unresponsive after being found in Lake of the Woods in Marshall County.

Officers learned that family members were ending a birthday party when they noticed a back door to the home was open and the one-year-old child was missing.

Family members found the child floating in 18 inches of water nearby. Authorities say the child was missing for five to 10 minutes.

The child was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.