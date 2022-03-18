Indiana News

17-year-old South Bend student dies after shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy died after he was found shot just after midnight Thursday in a residential area.

Terez Parker Jr., a student in the South Bend school district, died at Memorial Hospital, according to a news release from South Bend Police Department and a statement from South Bend Community School Corp.

Police were called to a report of a shooting shortly after midnight Thursday in the 2000 block of Roger Street. That’s the Northwest South Bend neighborhood just southeast of the intersection of U.S. 20/Lincoln Way West and North Olive Street.

Several people have been interviewed by the department’s violent crimes unit, the release said.

An autopsy was set for Saturday in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Anyone with information was asked to call the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.

Statement