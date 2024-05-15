Search
New exhibit and mural honors Tuskegee Airmen

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The city of Kokomo unveiled Tuesday a mural featuring the faces of five true pioneers called “Hometown Heroes.”

The mural is a tribute to five Tuskegee Airmen and was unveiled at Artworks Gallery located at Dechert Law Office, 217 N. Main St.

Robin Williams, vice president of Howard County Memorial Corporation, and curator of the new exhibit “Tuskegee Airmen: America’s Freedom Flyers,” joined Daybreak on Wednesday to speak about the opening of the new exhibit and the mural “Hometown Heroes.”

“The artist did a remarkable, Malcolm Byers. I found him in Atlanta, Georgia and I saw his work and I said,  ‘I have to have this guy to do this project.’ So we got him. He came from Amarillo, Texas, and was here for two weeks to create this,” Williams said.

For those unfamiliar with the history of the Tuskegee Airmen, “the short version is that these were Black pilots who faced a lot of opposition, a lot of odds, and they were excellent at what they did,” Williams said. “And so they were able to then, you know, desegregate the army and the air force. And there’s an air force because of the Tuskegee Airmen story.”

