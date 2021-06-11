Indiana News

2 injured, 1 critically, in Anderson crash motorcycle crash

by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – Two people were injured in an Anderson crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Broadway Street for a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 47-year-old Lawrence Jones, was initially transported to an Anderson hospital but was later taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. Jones is in critical condition.

The passenger on the motorcycle, 51-year-old Lisa Widener, was also taken to an Anderson hospital. She is in serious condition.

The driver of the car involved in the crash, 49-year-old Corena Swain, was not injured.

At the time of the collision, both vehicles were headed south on Broadway Street. It’s unclear what led up to the crash, it remains under investigation.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Two piece-sets you need in your closet this summer

Indy Style /

Gr8 Pasta Push: Second Helpings collects pasta to feed Hoosiers in need

Indy Style /

ISP investigating fatal bus crash on I-65 in White County

Local /

Gunman in Florida grocery store shooting that killed grandmother and 1-year-old is identified

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image