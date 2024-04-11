21-year-old wanted for double murder in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police are seeking the public’s help to find a 21-year-old man charged in a January double murder.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the people who were found shot dead in a vehicle as Adaija Armani Okey, 17, and Lamarion Jeremiah Bailey, 18.

Dionee K. White, of Fort Wayne, was charged Feb. 7 in Allen Superior Court 4 with two felony counts of murder and a felony count of firearm used in commission of offense causing death, online court records show. The court had sealed the criminal charges from public view until Tuesday.

Fort Wayne Police Department issued a “wanted” poster on Thursday for White. It warned he’s considered to be armed and dangerous. He was described as being 6-feet-1-inch and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

TheMostWanted.net, an online arrest warrants network, lists White’s tattoos: “Crystal” on the left side of his neck; a lion on his right shoulder; “Keep it 100” on his right hand; and “Dec 28 1976 – April 7 2017” on the right side of his neck.

Fort Wayne Police Department previously reported it began receiving calls just before 8 p.m. Jan. 29 about gunshots in the 700 block of Romy Avenue. That’s in a residential area just off the St. Joseph River in the Northside neighborhood. It’s just north of downtown. Officers arrived to find Bailey and Okey dead in the vehicle.