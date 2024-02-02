23-year-old man found shot dead in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old South Bend man died in a shooting Thursday morning in a residential area west of the downtown area, police say.

South Bend Police Department identified the man as James Stewart.

He was found with gunshot wounds about 8 a.m. Thursday in the area of the area of Brookfield Street and Fassnacht Avenue. That’s a few blocks southeast of the intersection of U.S. 20/Lincoln Way West and North Olive Street.

Police said on social media on Thursday afternoon, “This is an active investigation and involves a review of the case facts and evidence, including pinpointing where the shooting may have occurred.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867 to leave anonymous tips.