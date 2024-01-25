Meta to build $800 million data center campus in southern Indiana

The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium December 6, 2022. (Photo by REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A major tech company plans to break ground in southern Indiana to build an $800 million data center campus, supplying hundreds of jobs for Hoosiers.

The Office of Governor Eric Holcomb announced Thursday that executives of Meta Platforms Inc. will be building a new $800 million data center campus in Jeffersonville and will support 100 operational jobs and hundreds of construction jobs in the coming years.

The company also expects to support more than 1,250 jobs at peak construction.

Meta, which powers products like Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, will establish a nearly 700,000-square-foot facility at the River Ridge Commerce Center. The center will be the company’s 18th facility in the U.S. and 22nd in the world.

The facility will help bring Meta technologies and services to billions of people around the world, per the release.

Meta will start construction this month and is expected to be operational in 2026.

According to the news release, the Jeffersonville Data Center will be supported by 100% renewable energy, and the campus will achieve LEED Gold certification once operational.

Renderings of the $800 million data center (Provided Photo/META)

Exciting news for #Indiana! @Meta is set to invest $800 million in our state, bringing a cutting-edge data center to Jeffersonville. This venture will create jobs for 100 #Hoosiers, marking a significant step towards a future at the forefront of technology. #NextLevelIndiana pic.twitter.com/K7Yha3ilT9 — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) January 25, 2024

Statements

“Today is a great day for Indiana and for our southeast region as we welcome another major investment to the River Ridge Commerce Center,” Gov. Holcomb said in a release. “Indiana’s efforts to cultivate industries of the future are already paying dividends for Hoosiers, attracting growth in critical sectors like data storage, semiconductors, energy and electric vehicles. We’re excited to welcome Meta to Indiana and look forward to the company’s partnership in growing Jeffersonville and the southeast Indiana region.”

“We are thrilled to make Indiana and Jeffersonville our new home. We are committed to playing a positive role here and investing in the community’s long-term vitality,” said Brad Davis, director of data center community and economic development at Meta, in a release. “Jeffersonville stood out as an outstanding location for our newest data center thanks to its great access to infrastructure, deep pool of talent, and amazing community partners. Thank you to everyone who has helped us get here.”