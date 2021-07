Indiana News

Bradley hotel opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A new hotel created in part by Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard recently opened in Fort Wayne.

News 8’s Brenna Donnelly spoke with Zach Miller, general manager of The Bradley, to get the inside scoop on the hotel. Miller shared the motivation behind the hotel and the impact it is already having on the Fort Wayne community.

