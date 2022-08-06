Indiana News

Community gathers to honor fallen Elwood officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family, friends, fellow police officers, and members of the community gathered Saturday to honor and remember Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Shahnavaz, 24, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Sunday in Madison County.

Saturday morning began with a funeral service at ITWON Church in Noblesville.

The day of remembrance continued with a procession to Crown Hill Cemetery. A stop was made for a final 10-42 call.

The procession concluded at Crown Hill Cemetery, where a traditional police service honored Officer Noah Shahnavaz.