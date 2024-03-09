Search
Daughter of former Clark County sheriff charged for tax evasion

by: Jay Adkins
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The daughter of a former Clark County sheriff was taken into custody in the Clark County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.

At 4:20 p.m. Friday, Noel was taken into custody without incident at the Clark County Courthouse. Per order of the court, she was booked into the Clark County Detention Center before being transported to the Scott County Detention Center for incarceration. Noel is being preliminarily charged with five counts of theft and four counts of tax evasion. Noel is going to be held without bond until her initial court appearance at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Back in November, former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was arrested and charged with 15 felonies, including official misconduct, ghost employment, and obstruction of justice. Last month, Misty Noel, Jamey’s wife, was arrested on multiple felony charges, including theft and tax evasion.

