Indiana News

Delayed trash pickup in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Fort Wayne announced Monday that trash pickup will continue to be delayed because of staffing shortages.

Fort Wayne has 272,400 residents.

Trash crews are focused on garbage collection this week.

On Monday, Red River workers are collecting in Thursday and Friday routes, and city of Fort Wayne workers are collecting Monday routes.

Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department is hoping that recycling collection will be begin next week.

They suggested residents remove recycling bins from the curb until workers are back to their regular rotations, and continue to set out their trash the night before their regular scheduled pickup day.

Delays are likely to continue until GFL Environmental USA takes over July 1.