Exploring complex Mother’s Day relationships

As Mother’s Day approaches, it’s a time to honor the nurturing women in our lives. However, not everyone has a picture-perfect relationship with their mother. Dr. Jacquie Del Rosario, known for her expertise in marriage and family dynamics, discusses ways to acknowledge these complexities while still celebrating the holiday.

Joining the conversation on today’s show, Dr. Del Rosario explains her perspective on “redefining Mother’s Day.” She reflects on her own experiences and suggests ways to create more genuine celebrations. Her advice encourages people to explore the meaning of motherhood and familial relationships authentically.