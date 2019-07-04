DNR: Black carp getting close to Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Invasive black carp are getting close to Indiana waters, the Department of Natural Resources said on Thursday.

In June, DNR said two black carp were captured in the Ohio River about 10 miles downstream of the Indiana state line.

Black carp are native to eastern Asia and were brought to the United States in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Since escaping captivity, black carp have been moving through the Mississippi River basin.

They feed on mollusks and would threaten Indiana’s mussel population, DNR said.

Many Indiana mussel species are already listed as being endangered or of special concern due to pollution and changes in habitat, according to DNR.

DNR said it’s possible to catch black carp on traditional baits, but bowfishing anglers are more likely to encounter them.

They look like grass carp.

Click here for an identification sheet.

DNR said to follow the keep, cool, call procedure if you catch suspected black carp: