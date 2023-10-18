EPA to begin cleanup of hazardous waste at Richmond warehouse fire site

(As Seen on WISH)

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Richmond city government announced Wednesday the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to cleanup the hazardous waste left after a warehouse fire in April.

The EPA will begin cleanup operation in November at two NW F Street properties involved in the My Way Trading warehouse fire. The announcement said residents should expect heavy machinery at the site beginning next week.

Around 2:30 p.m. on April 11, two warehouses that were loaded with recycled plastic caught fire. Burning plastic materials caused the fire to produce harmful substances.

The cleanup was estimated to cost $2.8 million, EPA says.

The EPA has issued a liability letter to the property owner, Cornerstone Trading Group LLC, but not to the Richmond city government, the announcement said. “The City understands that Cornerstone declined to pursue the cleanup, and the EPA cleanup will be funded through the federal agency’s funds.”

The announcement also said, “There are no plans to dispose of hazardous materials from the properties at the New Paris Pike Landfill or other local landfills, they will be disposed of at the appropriate hazardous waste facilities.”

The announcement did not specify which facilities will receive the hazardous materials.

EPA will conduct air monitoring during cleanup efforts, and materials will be properly wetted down and covered so it is appropriately contained, the announcement said.

