Flash flooding in southern Indiana kills 1, damages homes

by: Associated Press
MANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A woman was killed during weekend flash flooding in rural southeastern Indiana that damaged numerous homes and washed away several roads. Normally small creeks were overwhelmed as perhaps eight inches of rain fell Saturday night in parts of Jefferson and Switzerland counties. The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency said one woman was found dead, along with two homes destroyed and more than 20 buildings damaged around the rural community of Manville. Jefferson County officials said at least two damaged bridges were closed indefinitely, while the state highway department closed a bridge for Indiana 250 in Switzerland County for repairs.

