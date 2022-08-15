Indiana News

Former AG Curtis Hill is one of 5 candidates to replace Walorksi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curtis Hill, the former Indiana Attorney General who lost his re-election bid in 2020, has formally filed as a candidate to replace Jackie Walorski in Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

A GOP Caucus will choose the person who will replace Walorski on the ballot in a special election and in November’s general election.

The list of candidates also includes:

Tiernan Kane

State Rep. Curtis Nisly

Christy Stutzman

Rudolph Yakym III

Kane is an attorney who previously clerked for Judge Edith H. Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Nisly, known for his far-right views on issues including abortion, lost his bid for re-election in the May primary.

Stutzman is a former state representative and the wife of former Congressman Marlin Stutzman.

Yakym is the director of growth initiatives at Granger-based Kem Krest, which manages and markets customer-branded parts and chemicals. He was endorsed Monday by Dean Swihart, the husband of Jackie Walorski.