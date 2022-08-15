Indiana News

 Former AG Curtis Hill is one of 5 candidates to replace Walorksi

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curtis Hill, the former Indiana Attorney General who lost his re-election bid in 2020, has formally filed as a candidate to replace Jackie Walorski in Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

A GOP Caucus will choose the person who will replace Walorski on the ballot in a special election and in November’s general election.

The list of candidates also includes:

  • Tiernan Kane
  • State Rep. Curtis Nisly
  • Christy Stutzman
  • Rudolph Yakym III

Kane is an attorney who previously clerked for Judge Edith H. Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Nisly, known for his far-right views on issues including abortion, lost his bid for re-election in the May primary.

Stutzman is a former state representative and the wife of former Congressman Marlin Stutzman.

Yakym is the director of growth initiatives at Granger-based Kem Krest, which manages and markets customer-branded parts and chemicals. He was endorsed Monday by Dean Swihart, the husband of Jackie Walorski.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount

International /

Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily

Business /

Tasty Takeout: Rude Radish

News /

Wet start to the month of August

Weather Stories /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.