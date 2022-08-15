 Former AG Curtis Hill is one of 5 candidates to replace Walorksi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curtis Hill, the former Indiana Attorney General who lost his re-election bid in 2020, has formally filed as a candidate to replace Jackie Walorski in Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.
A GOP Caucus will choose the person who will replace Walorski on the ballot in a special election and in November’s general election.
The list of candidates also includes:
- Tiernan Kane
- State Rep. Curtis Nisly
- Christy Stutzman
- Rudolph Yakym III
Kane is an attorney who previously clerked for Judge Edith H. Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Nisly, known for his far-right views on issues including abortion, lost his bid for re-election in the May primary.
Stutzman is a former state representative and the wife of former Congressman Marlin Stutzman.
Yakym is the director of growth initiatives at Granger-based Kem Krest, which manages and markets customer-branded parts and chemicals. He was endorsed Monday by Dean Swihart, the husband of Jackie Walorski.