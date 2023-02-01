Indiana News

Former President Trump endorses Jim Banks for Senate

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., walks down the House steps of the U.S. Capitol during the House vote on the $483.4 billion economic relief package on April 23, 2020. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed U.S. Rep. Jim Banks for Senate.

Banks announced his campaign for U.S. Senate in mid-January.

Banks, a Republican, has represented Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District since 2017. He was reelected in November.

The Columbia City native said in December that he was “strongly considering” running for Senate in 2024 to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

Speaking about the endorsement, Trump said:

“Jim Banks is running for the United States Senate from the great state of Indiana. I know Jim well, have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and WIN! Strong on the border, crime, our military, and our vets, Jim will fight for low taxes and regulations, sanity in government, and our under-siege Second Amendment. Jim Banks is respected by all, will never let you down, and has my complete & total endorsement!”

In a statement, Banks praised Trump’s accomplishments in office and thanked him for his endorsement.

“President Trump was the first president of my lifetime to confront the China threat and put working families in Indiana and across the country first. He strengthened our military and America’s standing on the world stage, secured the border, and grew our economy, but in just two years we’ve seen much of that progress wiped out by Joe Biden and the Democrats’ radical agenda. I’m grateful to President Trump for his support and look forward to fighting for the America First agenda in the U.S. Senate.”