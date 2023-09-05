Search
Fort Wayne man arrested after stand-off with police

(Photo provided/Fort Wayne Police Department)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested following a report of a domestic dispute, resulting in a standoff with Fort Wayne police Tuesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 11000 block of Fox Valley Run, right outside the city, for a reported domestic dispute with an alleged battery.

The domestic argument was between a couple who lived in the area, which escalated into a brief standoff with Indiana State Police, according to a release.

The alleged batterer, identified as Douglass Raney, 59, of Fort Wayne, refused to cooperate with officers and would not exit his house or answer his phones, leading to a short standoff with police until Raney came out around an hour later.

“At 10:47 a.m., after a few calls over a loudspeaker by FWPD, Raney voluntarily exited his residence and surrendered to officers.  Raney was taken into custody without the use of force or further incident.”

Sgt. Brian Walker from the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a release

He was arrested by the Indiana State Police and then taken to the Allen County Jail, where he is faced with charges of domestic battery.

